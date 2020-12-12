Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 119,415 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

REPH stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $69.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

