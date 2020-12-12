America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $9,272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $113.00 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

