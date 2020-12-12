CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of CNB Financial worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,126 shares of company stock worth $121,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CCNE opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.