Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after acquiring an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

OZK stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

