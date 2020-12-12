Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $581,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 767,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

