14,993 Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $38.72 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.