Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

