Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graham by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 30.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $454.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.59. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,881. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

