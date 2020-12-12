Federated Hermes Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 63.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 497,105 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

