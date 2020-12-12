Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

