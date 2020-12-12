Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,147 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.