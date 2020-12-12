Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,559 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $519.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.