Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 229 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

