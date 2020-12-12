Federated Hermes Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $108,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $155,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

CBRL stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $120.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

