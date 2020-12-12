Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 152,214 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,214 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 122,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

