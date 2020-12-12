Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAN stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.92, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.