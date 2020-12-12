CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $8.27 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

