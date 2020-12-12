US Bancorp DE Acquires 68 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carvana were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total value of $8,115,450.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,380,903 shares of company stock valued at $565,806,907 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $258.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $267.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

