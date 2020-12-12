State Street Corp Has $22.03 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.09% of CTS worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CTS by 212.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CTS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CTS by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

