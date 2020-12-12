US Bancorp DE Sells 4,275 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139,533 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $2,850,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 95.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 175,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MEI opened at $37.47 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $1,528,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

