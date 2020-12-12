Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

