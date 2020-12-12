Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $624,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

