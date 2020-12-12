Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 0.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

