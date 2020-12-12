Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 186 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

NYSE FBHS opened at $83.23 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

