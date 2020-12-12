Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Leidos were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $105.42 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.