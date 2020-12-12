Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.