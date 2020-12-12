Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 265 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

