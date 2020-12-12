Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 31,153 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $106,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

