Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UE. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

