Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 718,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at $35,703,000.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

