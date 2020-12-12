Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

