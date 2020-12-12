Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kirby were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,959,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirby by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,823 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,602,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Kirby by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 104,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 66,028 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $54.49 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

