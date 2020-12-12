Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of DSP Group worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DSP Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,417 shares of company stock worth $762,552. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.