Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,856 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

SUSC stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

