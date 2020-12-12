Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Tompkins Financial worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 656 shares of company stock valued at $42,609 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.