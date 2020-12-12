Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $621,000 Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $163,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.