Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 591.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 86,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.79. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

