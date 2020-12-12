NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.55 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.