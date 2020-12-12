Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Brink’s were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The Brink’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 254,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.72 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.