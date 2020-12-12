Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

