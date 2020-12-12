Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 35.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

