Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $630,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

