Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,504 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,910 shares of company stock worth $1,770,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

