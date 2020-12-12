44,697 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,359 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

