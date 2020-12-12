Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $115.57 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

