UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

