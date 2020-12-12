State Street Corp Purchases 4,629 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 223.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 51.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.