The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $367,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Wabash National worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000.

WNC opened at $18.18 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $962.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

