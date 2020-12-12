State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.04% of Natus Medical worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 58,647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTUS. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NTUS opened at $20.79 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

