The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 506 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Meta Financial Group worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $1,530,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

